SUICIDE SQUAD Game Confirmed By Rocksteady...And Superman Is Going To Be Task Force X's Target!

There have been rumblings about Rocksteady's next DC video game for years now, and it's finally been confirmed that it will indeed be Suicide Squad . Task Force X's target? The Man of Steel himself...

Ever since Batman: Arkham Knight hit stores, fans have wondered what Rocksteady would do next. For years, rumours have swirled about another game revolving around the Dark Knight, though we've also heard rumblings about something Suicide Squad or Superman related as well.

As it turns out, it's a combination of the latter two as Rocksteady has today confirmed that their next game will revolve around Task Force X. However, the Man of Steel is going to be their target, and that's obviously going to make for a unique experience on a number of levels. The big question right now is whether players will take control of Superman or the members of that villainous group.

Unfortunately, further details won't be revealed until the DC FanDome event on August 22nd, and we can likely look forward to a trailer and gameplay details during the online virtual event.

This is huge news, though, and it's fascinating to wonder what it is that leads to Task Force X being sent after Superman. He never showed up in the Arkham games, so we don't really have any sort of idea what to expect from him in this world (assuming it does indeed take place in the same one).

Check out the teaser poster below:

