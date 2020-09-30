SUICIDE SQUAD: HELL TO PAY Exclusive Interview With Silver Banshee Voice Actress Julie Nathanson

We chatted with Julie Nathanson recently in support of the motion comic audio/video hybrid podcast Ride Share, and we learned about her experience voicing Silver Banshee in Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay!

Fans of motion comics will likely find themselves interested in Ride Share, a new audio/video hybrid podcast from Digital Sky. The suspenseful series follows a con-man pretending to be a friendly driver, and it can be enjoyed in two different ways.

Voice talent in the series includes Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives), Britt Baron (GLOW, Final Fantasy VII Remake), Julie Nathanson (Avengers Assemble, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay), and many more. We recently had an opportunity to speak with the latter, and we couldn't wait to learn more about the character she plays, Amanda.

Off course, we also had to touch on her experience voicing Silver Banshee in the animated DC film Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay. To hear our chat with Julie, simply click the podcast player below; otherwise, scroll down for this portion of the transcript!

26m 11s - Literary Joe: In 2018, when Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay came out, you had mentioned that you weren't a gamer and your knowledge of gaming was that you would watch cut scenes.

I'm assuming you would YouTube troll and get your info as a second-hand gamer. Has that evolved since then, now that you are in quarantine lockdown, or are you still just playing games on your iPhone?

26m 49s - Julie Nathanson: I have a kid. And he's all into Roblox and iPad games. I'll be like, "Hey, do you want to see this mobile game I was in?" He's like, "is it on Roblox?" So I'm like, "no," and he's like, "Oh, okay."

But you hear lots of voice actors say this and I don't know what to tell you. I do not have time. And I know that I would get sucked into a game if I let myself get attached to it.

So I have played moments of lots of different games that I've been in when we could go to people's houses, way back in the day. Do you remember when we could see other people? (Laughs)

27m 52s - Literary Joe: We barely touched on Suicide Squad, and I did want to ask because this is Comic Book Movie! Talk to me about playing Silver Banshee and your experience in the DC world.

I know that's not the only character you've played in the DC world...

28m 22s - Julie Nathanson: On the one hand, it's just kind of dreamy to be part of anything in DC or Marvel, right? These are worlds that I grew up with and worlds that have always attracted me.

My first cartoon series was the Zeta Project, which was a spin-off of Batman Beyond. So one of my first major consistent animation experiences was in DC.

So when Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay came along, that was also one of these experiences like you guys were mentioning before of being welcomed back into the family. But Silver Banshee is such a wild character, and of course, has a traumatic history as many villains will. And she had this, gravelly tone to her voice. And I knew I wanted to get there, but I try not to start with the voice.

29m 23s - Literary Joe: Let's hear it. You've been doing voices all day.

29m 27s - Julie Nathanson: I'd have to come up with a line of hers to get there.

29m 32s - Literary Joe: Just say purple beef stroganoff.

29m 43s - Julie Nathanson: "Purple beef stroganoff," that might be it, I'm not sure. I think that's right. But that's the thing, starting with the voice never ends up feeling grounded.

So I knew, given her history, and given what I wanted to add to her. And because I researched renderings and I'm looking at the history, and whatever canon is available. I knew there would be something that would feel very raw, but I can't think about that first, or it'll come out and sound false.

So again, I had to go back and read and gain some empathy for her. And then she was just somewhat p****d off and ready to beat some s**t up. She was a blast; she was a total blast.

And Lego DC SuperVillains was also really fun. I still can't believe I get to do this work. It's so much fun.

*This interview has been edited for clarity. Audio is co-hosted by Comic Brooks.*









Task Force X's latest animated feature film produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

You can currently catch Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay on HBO Max. You can check out Ride Share on Youtube and all other podcast platforms.