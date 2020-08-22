SUICIDE SQUAD KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Trailer Pits Task Force X Against Evil Superman (But Not Until 2022)

The first trailer for Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League has been released, but as incredible as the game looks, we're unfortunately going to be waiting to play it until 2022! Read on for details...

As promised, the first trailer for Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League was released during DC FanDome, but there was no gameplay footage to be seen. Instead, we have an amusing first look which sheds some light on the tone of Rocksteady's latest visit to the DC Universe.

A brief synopsis for the game has also been released, stating: "The creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back with a brand new action-adventure shooter. The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have been forced to team up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League. Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad."

It seems as if Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot will be the four playable leads, and they're tasked with taking down the Justice League after Braniac attacks Metropolis (which seemingly leads to them turning evil based on Superman's shocking actions).

Unfortunately, here's where things take a disappointing turn for Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League. The hope was that Rocksteady had been working on the title for years, but it's clearly far from done as a release date of 2022 has now been confirmed. That's obviously two years from now!

Check out the trailer below:

