SUICIDE SQUAD: Latest Image From David Ayer's Cut Of The Movie Features Batman And Harley Quinn

Batman's cameo in Suicide Squad was definitely memorable, and director David Ayer has now posted an awesome new shot of the Caped Crusader sharing an unexpectedly intimate moment with Harley Quinn...

Ben Affleck made a few cameo appearances as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2016's Suicide Squad, showing up in a post-credits scene with Amanda Waller, taking down Deadshot, and chasing down The Joker and Harley Quinn. That latter sequence wrapped up with the Dark Knight sharing an unexpected kiss with Harley Quinn after resuscitating her - and then taking her into custody.

Now, director David Ayer has once again taken to Instagram to share a new shot from the DC Comics adaptation. As you can see, a bloody Harley is pulling Batman in close, and this appears to be an alternate - possibly more violent - take than the scene we saw in the divisive theatrical cut.

It's certainly hard not to wonder if Ben Affleck's Batman once had a larger role in Suicide Squad, but it did feel like we saw the vast majority of his scenes. While Ayer has gone quiet on Twitter about the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign, there's a very vocal fanbase who want to see his original version of this movie on HBO Max just like Zack Snyder's Justice League.

It's impossible to say whether his cut will ever see the light of day, but stranger things have definitely happened. What do you guys make of this apparent alternate scene from Suicide Squad?

