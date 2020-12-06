SUICIDE SQUAD: New Image From David Ayer's Cut Of The Movie Features A Possessed Enchantress

Suicide Squad director David Ayer continues teasing his "Ayer Cut" of the movie, and has now shared a new shot of Katana possessed by Enchantress during the final battle. Check it out after the jump...

Recently, Suicide Squad director David Ayer told fans that in the original final battle between Task Force X and Enchantress, Katana was going to fall under the control on the magical villain.

That's not the only change which was made, of course, as The Joker was also supposed to return to make a deal with Enchantress which would have seen Harley Quinn turn down his offer to be crowned the King and Queen of Gotham City (meaning she had broken free of their abusive relationship long before the events of Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey).

Now, Ayer has shared an image from the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad showing Katana attacking Task Force after being infected by Enchantress. Would this have changed her fate in the movie?

It's certainly possible, but we won't know unless we actually get to see this original version, and there's still no word on whether that's something Warner Bros. is considering. After all, it took them long enough to agree to releasing Zack Snyder's Justice League, and that's proving to be an expensive endeavour due to addition post-production costing upwards of $30 million.

Are you still hoping for Warner Bros. will #ReleaseTheAyerCut or are you more interested in what James Gunn brings to the table with The Suicide Squad next year?

