SUICIDE SQUAD: New Look At Joker And Harley Quinn From David Ayer's Cut Possibly Revealed

Filmmaker David Ayer continues pushing for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheAyerCut, and a new image which has started doing the rounds shows what could be an alternate ending for his DC Comics adaptation!

Suicide Squad ended with The Joker breaking into Belle Reve Prison and freeing Harley Quinn. Clearly meant to be a surprise twist ending after the villain's apparent death in Midway City, it meant Harley was freed from captivity and once again able to cause chaos alongside her Puddin'.

That wasn't the film's original ending, however. As filmmaker David Ayer has recently established, The Joker was meant to align himself with Enchantress in exchange for him and Harley being made the King and Queen of Gotham City. Instead, Harley refused, and stayed loyal to Task Force X.

An image reportedly from the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad shows the that breakout, albeit with a different twist. It almost looks as if The Joker is taunting or tormenting Harley, an indication that he would have come looking for revenge during this breakout after she spurned his earlier advances.

Reshoots likely changed that, and instead gave the couple a happy ending. That didn't last long once Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was released.

Click HERE for more Suicide Squad news from CBM!

