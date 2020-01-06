SUICIDE SQUAD Star Adam Beach Reveals Scrapped Slipknot Scenes From The "Ayer Cut"

It's #ReleaseTheSnyderCut all over again as Suicide Squad star Adam Beach has now shown his support to #ReleaseTheAyerCut by teasing some unseen moments featuring his short-lived Task Force X member...

Suicide Squad was a strangely compiled movie with characters receivinng multiple introductions during a muddled first act. It was always clear that this was a result of Warner Bros.' post-production changes, but we may now have some clarification about Slipknot's lack of screentime.

Unlike the rest of Task Force X, he didn't get any sort of real introduction, and was killed off in the first act as a way of showing the consequences of not listening to Amanda Waller and Rick Flag.

Of course, his death didn't really land as we had no reason to care about the villain, but actor Adam Beach has now confirmed that he did shoot scenes showing how he became part of this team. Those moments were likely another victim of the changes the studio made to David Ayer's movie, and the filmmaker would later weigh in on Beach's comments by saying, "Crime doesn't pay."

Ayer is really pushing hard for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheAyerCut of Suicide Squad, but it's still too soon to say whether that's going to happen, especially as he's laying a lot of blame at the studio's door.

Zack Snyder, on the other hand, never really attacked Warner Bros. or blamed them for what happened to Justice League, and instead just teased fans by sharing images from unseen scenes.

