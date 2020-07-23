SUICIDE SQUAD Stuntman Claims The Movie Once Featured "A Little More" Batman Action

The #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign continues, and stuntman Richard Cetrone (who doubled for Ben Affleck's Batman) has now hinted at there being some action scene involving Bats left on the cutting room floor.

Much to the delight of comic book fans, Suicide Squad featured an extended cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. As well as appearing in a mid-credits scene as Bruce Wayne, he showed up to take Deadshot into custody and in an exciting chase sequence involving The Joker and Harley Quinn.

It seemed doubtful that he'd have much more screentime than that (not having him interact with the Clown Prince of Crime was a real missed opportunity), but stuntman Richard Cetrone - who doubled for Affleck in Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League - has now dropped some hints that the "Ayer Cut" could include even more action beats with the Dark Knight.

"There were some things," Cetrone revealed in a recent interview with Lady Falcon when asked about David Ayer's original version of Suicide Squad. "I did a little more with the car, like trying to get into the car, trying to get through the roof. So I did a little more. There would probably be a little more of Batman in there."

It doesn't sound like anything major, but it would obviously be interesting to see even more of Batman in action given how limited his screentime was.

These action scenes probably wouldn't add an awful lot to the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, but given how close the movie came to an R-Rating, it's possible that this sequence was toned down a little. It remains to be seen whether we'll ever find out, of course, as Warner Bros.' current plans are a mystery.