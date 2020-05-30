SUICIDE SQUAD: Warner Bros. Said To Be Actively Discussing Releasing The "Ayer Cut"

With so much chatter surrounding the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad , a new report claims that Warner Bros. is now actively discussing releasing director David Ayer's original version of the movie...

With Zack Snyder's Justice League now heading to HBO Max, there's been a lot of talk about whether Suicide Squad could also be released in its original form. It's definitely an idea director David Ayer supports as he's been sharing a lot of new details lately, teasing fans with what might have been.

He's talked about Jared Leto's Joker once having a much larger role, while also revealing a completely different opening sequence and ending. It would be cool to see, that's for sure, and a new report from DCEU Mythic claims that Warner Bros. is now actively discussing the possibility of having the "Ayer Cut" debut on HBO Max in the not too distant future.

Whereas tens of millions of dollars will be needed to finish Justice League, the original Suicide Squad is only lacking a handful of visual effects as it was completed enough to be screened to test audiences.

This report should definitely be taken with a pinch of salt, as it's not exactly a "scoop" to say the studio is mulling over a release for Suicide Squad given how much talk there is about it online at the moment.

Next year, Warner Bros. will release James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, a cross between a reboot and sequel. Whether having that and the "Ayer Cut" come out in the same year would be a good idea is hard to say, but the Guardians of the Galaxy director has shared his support for Ayer.

What do you guys think?