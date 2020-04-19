Harley Quinn Is THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn's Favorite Character; Teases "Insane Dialogue"

Asked whether he prefers The Joker or Harley Quinn, The Suicide Squad helmer James Gunn revealed that the latter is his favorite character and explained what it was like to write for her in his sequel!

The Suicide Squad boasts an eclectic cast of characters, but will Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn lead the charge? Her movie didn't make the biggest of splashes at the box office back in February, but writer and director James Gunn is clearly a long-time fan of the DC Comics character.

Asked in an Instagram Q&A who he would choose between Harley and The Joker, the filmmaker was quick to point out that the former is a favorite of his, and that he loved writing the character.

"Oh, I love the Joker, but Harley is one of my favourite characters I've ever written," Gunn revealed. "In fact, she's probably my favourite comic character whose personality was well-defined before I wrote her for the screen. She's an incredible companion to have while writing her insane actions and dialogue. Did I say I LOVED her?"

That's high praise indeed, especially after he's been given the opportunity to play in both the Marvel and DC Universes. The mention of "writing her insane actions and dialogue" is also of note, and set photots from The Suicide Squad have indicated that Harley will have a lot of big moments.

For example, she's been seen wielding a bō while decked out in a huge red dress, and we know that the anti-hero is going to be rocking her iconic red and black hair from the comics too.

Click HERE for more The Suicide Squad news from CBM!