RUMOR: THE SUICIDE SQUAD Will See Taika Waititi Play This Character In The James Gunn-Directed Film

DC FanDome pulled back the veil a bit on James Gunn's soft reboot/standalone sequel to WB's Suicide Squad film. However, there's still plenty of mystery, including who Taika Waititi is portraying...

Did you have Idris Elba pegged as portraying Bloodsport in your Suicide Squad bingo book? Well, Splashreport (formerly the old guard at the Latino Review) actually had the news a day earlier than the DC FanDome reveal.

Now, they're back with more intel on The Suicide Squad, purportedly revealing who Taika Waititi is portraying. Thanks to his popularity from helming/co-starring in Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit ,and The Mandalorian, many fans are expecting Waititi to have a memorable role in the James Gunn-directed pic. As such, knowledgeable comic book readers believe that Waititi is voicing Starro, who is The Suicide Squad's (openly) secret villain.

However, according to Splashreport, Starro doesn't actually speak in the film, communicating only through the people he's currently mind-controlling. Additionally, the site is reporting that Taika is portraying the first Ratcatcher. If you look at the "roll call" teaser trailer for the film, you'll notice the distinction that Daniela Melchior is portraying Ratcatcher 2 (not Ratcatcher). This is a likely indicator that there will be a first Ratcatcher.

If this proves true, how does Ratcatcher 1 factor into the film? Perhaps he was an earlier member of Task Force X who was killed by Amanda Waller? That would mean Melchior's character might be looking to exact a bit of revenge as a secondary story in the film.

Of course, label this one as a rumor for now until we get further confirmation on Waititi's character from WB and Gunn. The Suicide Squad is currently slated for release on August 6, 2021. Principal photography on the comic book adaptation wrapped in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 coronavirus reached its peak.

Amanda Waller reassembles the Suicide Squad, with members old and new, and sends them on a mission to liberate a South American country.