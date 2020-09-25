THE SUICIDE SQUAD: 10 More Spinoffs We Could See After John Cena's PEACEMAKER

John Cena's Peacemaker is getting his own spinoff series on HBO Max, but looking beyond that, which other members of Task Force X deserve the same small screen treatment? Find out our top picks here...

Yesterday, Warner Bros. announced that James Gunn is set to write and direct a Peacemaker series for HBO Max starring The Suicide Squad's John Cena. There's a lot of excitement surrounding what the filmmaker has planned for the character, and there's got to be a chance this leads to further spinoff shows on the streaming service revolving around the unique and weird members of Task Force X. With that in mind, we're now taking a look at some of the most exciting possibilities moving forward. This isn't simply about giving each of the anti-heroes/villains their own show for the sake of it, but more crucially about which of them are best suited for being further explored on the small screen. To take a look through our top picks to follow Peacemaster, simply click on the "Next" button below!

10. Javelin This obscure Green Lantern villain is basically just a former Olympic athlete who, uh, throws javelins at superheroes. Of course, you could say the same about Captain Boomerang (albeit with boomerangs), so we're definitely excited to see what Flula Borg does with the character next year. What makes him deserving of a spinoff? Well, while you'll definitely find other compelling possibilities here, a Javelin series could be a funny, quirky, adventure featuring plenty of big laughs. Unlike Peacemaster, it probably wouldn't need eight episodes, but as a three or four episode origin story combined with some sort of follow-up to the events of The Suicide Squad, this could work.



9. Rick Flag Joel Kinnaman impressed in Suicide Squad, but he didn't really get the opportunity to show what he could do as that movie's Rick Flag. The actor has already confirmed that he has more to do in the follow-up, with James Gunn giving him the chance to show his character's humorous side. Exploring Rick's relationship with Dr. June Moon and the role he plays within A.R.G.U.S. could be a lot of fun, especially if we see him going out and getting his hands dirty recruiting bad guys. That's a premise with a tonne of potential, though it would be equally as fun to see him butt heads with Amanda Waller and potentially even go on the run from her. Either way, Rick is a character we would love to spend more time with, and a TV series would be the perfect place for that.



8. A.R.G.U.S. Here's a weird idea for you; an A.R.G.U.S. series focusing on the agents who accompany Task Force X into battle! It can't be easy having to fight alongside some of the world's greatest villains, and following some hapless agents in the field has the potential to be a really cool series. This wouldn't be that different to The Batman spinoff coming to HBO Max, and could include some A-List cameos as these agents find themselves having to fight for themselves without them. Amanda Waller factoring into proceedings would make sense, and we're sure a filmmaker like James Gunn could definitely have fun here, likely borrowing more obscure names from the comic books.



7. Bloodsport This makes sense for a number of reasons, but Idris Elba leading his own spinoff series on HBO Max would be a logical next step for the A-Lister now he's part of the DC Extended Universe. James Gunn wrote this role specifically for the actor, so we're confident he would enjoy continuing his story on the streaming service. His claim to fame is that he shot Superman, so perhaps one of Henry Cavill's rumoured cameos could be used in this small screen story featuring Bloodsport. Considering there was a second Bloodsport in the comic books who was a white supremacist, a TV show could even pit Elba's version against him in a series that deals with some hard-hitting topics.



6. Ratcatcher 2 It's clear that James Gunn has big plans for Ratcatcher 2 based on what he's said about the character and some of the rumours we've been hearing, and relative newcomer Daniela Melchior has the opportunity to steal the show here. A newly created villain based on the original Ratcatcher, there's a tonne of different directions a small screen spinoff could ultimately choose to go down. It would be pretty cool, for example, to see this new Ratcatcher come face to face with her predecessor, a classic Batman baddie who might not be happy about someone ripping off his gimmick. Alternatively, the show could reveal how he trained her, delving into what led her down a path that ended with a place in the ranks of Task Force X. She's a cool looking character, so fingers crossed.



5. King Shark We don't know whether King Shark will talk in The Suicide Squad, but assuming he's more than just a mindless beast, the villain could be every bit the highlight here as Groot was in Guardians of the Galaxy. A series revolving around a CGI character certainly wouldn't be cheap, but it doesn't look like WarnerMedia is skimping on these HBO Max TV shows, and we're sure there's a human side of King Shark that could also be explored. It all boils down to how much personality James Gunn gives him! Something tells us he will be a breakout character in the movie, so a TV show (probably not as many as eight episodes) could have fun exploring what makes him tick and how he became this hulking beast.



4. Katana It's true that Katana doesn't appear to be part of The Suicide Squad, but she still worked alongside Task Force X in the first movie and was clearly a complicated character with motivations worth exploring. What led to her deciding to help Rick Flag in the first movie and what's the deal with that sword of hers? Those are questions a TV show could definitely address, while also picking up with the character after she helped those villains save Midway City in the first instalment of this franchise. If James Gunn were to be involved from a creative standpoint, he could help overhaul Katana in a big way.



3. Harley Quinn Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey wasn't exactly a box office hit, but the title character still has a devoted fanbase, and it's obviously going to be exciting seeing what James Gunn does with her next year. While her solo movie (because, let's face it, it wasn't really about the Birds of Prey) did a lot right, there's room for improvement, and a TV series might be a better fit for Harley than a feature now. Her animated series certainly gets a lot of love, so perhaps Gunn could tell a story with the Joker's former beau, this time set directly in the world of Task Force X and Amanda Waller? A mission of her own - with a few new and familiar faces at her side - could be a blast, particularly if it were to finally explore Harley's relationship with Poison Ivy in a live-action setting.



2. Captain Boomerang In many ways, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang was a highlight in 2016's Suicide Squad, and while the movie perhaps tried a little too hard to make him the DC Universe's Deadpool, he was riot. With a leading role in The Suicide Squad as well, James Gunn has the clash to flesh this Flash foe out in some new and intriguing ways, with a TV series then picking up on those ideas. We saw him get caught by the Fastest Man Alive, but what if there's more to Boomer than just that? There were certainly signs he has a conscience in the first instalment, and he may not be all bad. Whatever story this series tackled, taking this down a comedic route would likely be for the best. If Ezra Miller can be convinced to cameo for a rematch, then that would be a real bonus for fans!

