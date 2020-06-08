THE SUICIDE SQUAD Cast Wish James Gunn A Happy Birthday And Tease Their Respective Characters

Yesterday was Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's birthday, and in a series of video messages wishing him many happy returns, The Suicide Squad cast may have dropped some hints about their roles.

Yesterday marked four years since Suicide Squad was released in theaters, and it just so happened to also be The Suicide Squad helmer James Gunn's birthday. That led to the official Twitter account for the movie sharing a series of birthday wishes from the cast, and a lot of fans are convinced at least some of them have dropped hints about the members of Task Force X they're playing.

Kicking off with Margot Robbie using her Harley Quinn voice, we later see David Dastmalchian covered in colourful dots, apparent confirmation that he is indeed playing Polka-Dot Man in the movie.

These are possibly a stretch, but Idris Elba's video message is in slow motion, giving his voice a growling effect which could point to him being Bronze Tiger (also a role he's been rumoured for in the past). The actor was originally going to replace Will Smith as Deadshot, but it seems plans changed, and he was instead chosen to play a new member of this villainous team.

Finally, John Cena can be seen playing an arcade game and wielding a couple of guns, a hint many believe could confirm his role as Peacemaker in Gunn's upcoming take on The Suicide Squad.

More details are expected to be released at DC FanDome, but you can watch this video below:

