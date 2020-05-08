THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Confirms Some Sort Of First Look At The DC FanDome Event

The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn has confirmed that his DC Comics movie will have a presence at this month's DC FanDome event; the question is, will that end up being a teaser trailer?

Luckily for The Suicide Squad, shooting was finished before the COVID-19 pandemic closed Hollywood down. As a result, writer and director James Gunn has spent the past several months working on post-production, and he's now reiterated that it will meet its planned August 6th, 2021 release date.

Taking to Twitter yesterday evening, Gunn also promised fans that they'll get a "glimpse" at the movie during DC FanDome later this month. That could be concept art, imagery revealing an official look at the new Task Force X, or even a teaser trailer; for now, it obviously remains to be seen what happens.

It's hard not to get excited about whatever Warner Bros. has planned for The Suicide Squad at this event, though, and Gunn points to there being plenty of other DC Films reveals this month.

A virtual event taking place over 24 hours, the hope is that DC FanDome will be a bigger success than [email protected], an event which barely registered with fans thanks to its lack of noteworthy reveals. Of course, a big part of why that's the case is studios like Warner Bros. saving them for their own events.

Check out Gunn's comments below:

