THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Debunks A Big Rumor About A Poison Ivy Cameo Appearance

With rumors swirling that Alice Braga is playing Poison Ivy in The Suicide Squad , writer and director James Gunn has been forced to debunk those claims, making it clear the character won't be in his film!

As desperate as fans may be to see Harley Quinn cross paths with her best friend and lover Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe, there are currently no plans to make that a reality. Even so, many comic book fans started getting behind a rumor shared by one website claiming The New Mutants's Alice Braga had landed the part of Dr. Pamela Isley in The Suicide Squad.

No one gave it much in the way of serious attention, but it did prompt writer and director James Gunn to weigh in and debunk a story many fans were getting psyched about on social media.

Gunn has vowed numerous times in the past not to lie to fans, so if he says Poison Ivy isn't in The Suicide Squad, then we can believe him. Between this and the character's absence in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), it's looking like Warner Bros. simply doesn't have any serious plans for Harley's other half on screen for the time being.

You can read Gunn's response to these rumors in the Twitter thread at the bottom of this article.

