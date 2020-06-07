THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Debunks Some Big Rumors About Plans For DC FanDome Event

Recently, some huge rumours started doing the rounds about DC FanDome - including plans for a trailer for The Suicide Squad - but filmmaker James Gunn has now debunked all of them. Read on for details...

The "r/DCEULeaks" subreddit is often a great source of information, but there are some fans who can't help but troll people with fake "scoops." Recently, some information was shared on there detailing some of Warner Bros.' plans for DC FanDome, including the announcement that Ben Affleck is returning as Batman on HBO Max and the first trailer for The Suicide Squad.

Some of it was easier to believe than others, but there were a lot of big announcements for an event many fans believe will just feature some Zoom-style recordings of cast and crew talking about these upcoming projects with just the odd bit of concept art or minor announcement.

Regardless, The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn chose to respond to the post on Twitter saying, "Sorry to hamper anyone's excitement, but this isn't real." A fan then asked the filmmaker if the entire thing is fake, to which he responded: "I don't know. Some of it could be right in a blindfolded-hitting-the-dartboard way. But it seems to be made up."

If nothing else, the big takeaway from this is likely that there won't be a big trailer/team reveal for The Suicide Squad, as that's something Gunn would obviously know for a fact at this stage.

Check out the filmmaker's DC FanDome Tweets below:

