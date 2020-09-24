THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Hints That PEACEMAKER Will Include Other Members Of Task Force X

Yesterday, we learned that James Gunn is developing a Peacemaker TV series for HBO Max, and The Suicide Squad director has now dropped some hints that we'll see other members of Task Force X in the show.

The news that filmmaker James Gunn is developing a Peacemaker TV series spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad definitely came as a surprise, and there's a lot of excitement to return to this world on HBO Max. The movie comes first, of course, and it now sounds like other members of Task Force X will join John Cena on the streaming service.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Gunn seemingly confirmed that other characters from his movie will be part of Peacemaker, though he didn't name names and might just be having fun.

With the spinoff expected to be part prequel, part sequel, it makes sense for Peacemaker to be joined by some familiar faces, and Gunn is no doubt going to enjoy exploring this corner of the DC Universe, fleshing out the surviving members of Task Force X in the process.

It all depends on who survives, and it's likely Peacemaker will see the title character sent on a solo mission by Amanda Waller and Rick Flag. His comic book counterpart's modus operandi is to take out those he believe could be the next Hitler, so A.R.G.U.S. will have plenty of directions to send this violent, peace loving vigilante in...he might just need some company!

Check out Gunn's Tweet below:

