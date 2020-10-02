THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Jokingly Teases His New Harley Quinn/Groot Movie

James Gun recently said he'd love to see Harley Quinn and Groot team-up for a Marvel/DC crossover adventure, and The Suicide Squad director has now shared some fan-art of the mismatched pair. Check it out.

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy he'd most like to see team-up for their own adventure if he had his say, and the director responded that it would be Harley Quinn and Groot.



"I’ve discussed this extensively with Margot Robbie and I think Harley and Groot would have fabulous adventures together," Gunn Tweeted. "And there are other great combos I’d bring up... if we at The Suicide Squad weren’t keeping things under wraps."



Now, Gunn has followed up by sharing some artwork from Boss Logic featuring a shot of Miss Quinn from Birds of Prey alongside Groot in a Poison Ivy cap. The filmmaker jokes that it's a screengrab from his new "Harley and Groot" movie.

Screengrab from my film, #HarleyandGroot, coming to a theater near you in 2000-never. 😞 https://t.co/tav2KX5o1p — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 10, 2020

Of course, barring some kind of Earth-shattering partnership between Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios, we're never actually going to see these characters share the screen, but there's no denying that the prospect is an intriguing one.



You can currently catch Harley teaming-up with some fellow DC Comics heroines in Birds of Prey. If you've already been to see the movie, be sure to scroll through our spoiler breakdown below.



Simply click on the next button below!



Animated Opening



Birds of Prey begins with an awesome animated sequence, as Harley Quinn brings us up to speed on her chaotic life by touching on her past relationships and previous identity of Doctor Harleen Quinzell.



It's here that we learn Harley is actually bisexual (or at the very least, experimented a little when she was younger) and that her toxic relationship with The Joker has now ended (he dumped her). A fan recently asked James Gunn which characters fromandhe'd most like to see team-up for their own adventure if he had his say, and the director responded that it would be Harley Quinn and Groot.Gunn Tweeted.Now, Gunn has followed up by sharing some artwork from Boss Logic featuring a shot of Miss Quinn fromalongside Groot in a Poison Ivy cap. The filmmaker jokes that it's a screengrab from his new "Harley and Groot" movie.Of course, barring some kind of Earth-shattering partnership between Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios, we're never actually going to see these characters share the screen, but there's no denying that the prospect is an intriguing one.You can currently catch Harley teaming-up with some fellow DC Comics heroines in. If you've already been to see the movie, be sure to scroll through our spoiler breakdown below.begins with an awesome animated sequence, as Harley Quinn brings us up to speed on her chaotic life by touching on her past relationships and previous identity of Doctor Harleen Quinzell.It's here that we learn Harley is actually bisexual (or at the very least, experimented a little when she was younger) and that her toxic relationship with The Joker has now ended (he dumped her).

Heartbroken Harley



Miss Quinn is not in a good place after splitting from Mr. J, and is drowning her sorrows in the Black Mask club. When Roman Sionis' driver insults her, she comes down hard on his legs, almost snapping them in two.



After hearing her crew laugh at her situation, Harley decided to sever ties with Joker for good and sends an explosive tanker into the place where her criminal persona was "born," Ace Chemicals. Unfortunately, when word gets out that that Harley is no longer under The Joker's protection, a lot of very bad people come looking for revenge. Miss Quinn is not in a good place after splitting from Mr. J, and is drowning her sorrows in the Black Mask club. When Roman Sionis' driver insults her, she comes down hard on his legs, almost snapping them in two.After hearing her crew laugh at her situation, Harley decided to sever ties with Joker for good and sends an explosive tanker into the place where her criminal persona was "born," Ace Chemicals. Unfortunately, when word gets out that that Harley is no longer under The Joker's protection, a lot of very bad people come looking for revenge.

Renee Montoya

Renee Montoya is introduced as the cop investigating the Ace Chemicals explosion, which soon puts her on Harley's trail. She's also looking into some gangland murders committed by the "Crossbow Killer."



Montoya has a mole in Black Mask's gang (who is now on crutches after being very rude to HQ) and believes Sionis runs one of Gotham's biggest criminal empires, but her coworkers and superior dismiss her theories.



After disobeying one to many orders to drop her case, Renee is suspended and forced to hand over her badge and gun. Renee Montoya is introduced as the cop investigating the Ace Chemicals explosion, which soon puts her on Harley's trail. She's also looking into some gangland murders committed by the "Crossbow Killer."Montoya has a mole in Black Mask's gang (who is now on crutches after being very rude to HQ) and believes Sionis runs one of Gotham's biggest criminal empires, but her coworkers and superior dismiss her theories.After disobeying one to many orders to drop her case, Renee is suspended and forced to hand over her badge and gun.

Black Canary



Dinah Lance, aka Black Canary, works as a singer at Sionis' club. It's revealed that Montoya knew her mother, who had the same superpower and was a crime-fighter back in the day (presumably the original Black Canary).



When Sionis witnesses Dinah's impressive fighting skills and makes her his new driver, Renee attempts to convince her to become her new informant. Lance agrees, but only when she find out someone close to her is in danger (more on that later). Dinah Lance, aka Black Canary, works as a singer at Sionis' club. It's revealed that Montoya knew her mother, who had the same superpower and was a crime-fighter back in the day (presumably the original Black Canary).When Sionis witnesses Dinah's impressive fighting skills and makes her his new driver, Renee attempts to convince her to become her new informant. Lance agrees, but only when she find out someone close to her is in danger (more on that later).

Huntress



Huntress, known as the Crossbow Killer to the cops, is shown taking out gangsters throughout the movie but doesn't really come into play until the third act when her origin is revealed.



As a child, Helena Bertinelli witnessed the murders of her entire family by a rival mob boss and vows revenge. After being trained up as a lethal mercenary, she takes the mantle of Huntress and returns to Gotham to eliminate those responsible.



One of the gunmen? Roman Sionis' sadistic right-hand man, Victor Zsasz. Huntress, known as the Crossbow Killer to the cops, is shown taking out gangsters throughout the movie but doesn't really come into play until the third act when her origin is revealed.As a child, Helena Bertinelli witnessed the murders of her entire family by a rival mob boss and vows revenge. After being trained up as a lethal mercenary, she takes the mantle of Huntress and returns to Gotham to eliminate those responsible.One of the gunmen? Roman Sionis' sadistic right-hand man, Victor Zsasz.

Cassanra Cain and a Shiny MaGuffin



Cassie Cain is a young pickpocket known to Montoya and Lance, who both care about her well-being. Unfortunately, the kid makes the mistake of lifting a very expensive and important diamond (no, it doesn't contain dick pics) from Zsasz, which leads to a furious Sionis putting a half-million bounty on her head.



Cassie is arrested shortly after and taken to the GCPD, but someone knows where to find her. Cassie Cain is a young pickpocket known to Montoya and Lance, who both care about her well-being. Unfortunately, the kid makes the mistake of lifting a very expensive and important diamond (no, it doesn't contain dick pics) from Zsasz, which leads to a furious Sionis putting a half-million bounty on her head.Cassie is arrested shortly after and taken to the GCPD, but someone knows where to find her.

Harley Cuts and Deal



Harley, meanwhile, is busy dealing with the various goons that crawled out of the woodwork once the word got out that Joker was out of the picture when she's picked up by Sionis' men. The villain is also aware of HQ's new relationship status, and plans to kill her... because he can.



Harley overhears Zsasz talking about the diamond situation, and in order to avoid having her face sliced off (Black Mask's sick little signature), she offers to track down the kid and retrieve the merchandise. Harley, meanwhile, is busy dealing with the various goons that crawled out of the woodwork once the word got out that Joker was out of the picture when she's picked up by Sionis' men. The villain is also aware of HQ's new relationship status, and plans to kill her... because he can.Harley overhears Zsasz talking about the diamond situation, and in order to avoid having her face sliced off (Black Mask's sick little signature), she offers to track down the kid and retrieve the merchandise.

"I'm here to Report a Crime"



What follows is easily the standout action sequence of the movie, as Harley goes all Terminator with a glitter gun and takes out an entire police station to get her hands on Cain.



At one point, she notices a mugshot of Boomerang on the wall and says, "hey, I know that guy." Not a cameo, as such, but a fun little callback to Suicide Squad all the same.



Quinn finally nabs Cain, only to discover that she's swallowed the diamond. The pair then hold up in Harley's apartment. What follows is easily the standout action sequence of the movie, as Harley goes all Terminator with a glitter gun and takes out an entire police station to get her hands on Cain.At one point, she notices a mugshot of Boomerang on the wall and says, "hey, I know that guy." Not a cameo, as such, but a fun little callback toall the same.Quinn finally nabs Cain, only to discover that she's swallowed the diamond. The pair then hold up in Harley's apartment.

The Fun House



Harls takes a shine to the kid, but once she realizes that Sionis has an army after both of them, she decides to turn her over to take some of the heat off. Quinn calls Roman and agrees to hand Cain over at one of The Joker's old lairs.



Sionis sends Zsasz and Canary - who he now suspects is an informant - to the fun house, but Montoya and Huntress are already there.



When Victor tries to get Lance to slice Cain open and retrieve the diamond, the ladies team up to take him out. At this point, a masked-up Sionis and a lot of his men have arrived, and Harley convinces the others to put their differences aside and fight their way out. Harls takes a shine to the kid, but once she realizes that Sionis has an army after both of them, she decides to turn her over to take some of the heat off. Quinn calls Roman and agrees to hand Cain over at one of The Joker's old lairs.Sionis sends Zsasz and Canary - who he now suspects is an informant - to the fun house, but Montoya and Huntress are already there.When Victor tries to get Lance to slice Cain open and retrieve the diamond, the ladies team up to take him out. At this point, a masked-up Sionis and a lot of his men have arrived, and Harley convinces the others to put their differences aside and fight their way out.

Canary Cry



Another stellar action set piece here, as the girls team up to battle their way out of the fun house. They eventually make it outside, but Montoya is shot (she's wearing some of Harley's old body armor) and they're pinned down.



Fortunately, Lance has a secret weapon, and for the first and only time in the movie she unleashes her Canary Cry. This leaves her too weak to fight but a path is cleared, and Harley gets her skates on to chase down Sionis, who has managed to grab Cain. Another stellar action set piece here, as the girls team up to battle their way out of the fun house. They eventually make it outside, but Montoya is shot (she's wearing some of Harley's old body armor) and they're pinned down.Fortunately, Lance has a secret weapon, and for the first and only time in the movie she unleashes her Canary Cry. This leaves her too weak to fight but a path is cleared, and Harley gets her skates on to chase down Sionis, who has managed to grab Cain.

Black Mask's Explosive Sendoff



If you were hoping Black Mask would stick around for future movies, well, there's very little chance of that happening!



Quinn corners Sionis at the end of a peer, but he keeps her at bay by holding a knife to Cassie's throat. Harley apologizes for turning her in, telling Cain that she makes her want to be a "less terrible person." Cassie then admits to stealing a ring from Quinn, before holding up the pin from a grenade she just stuffed in Sionis' pocket.



She then knocks the villain off the peer as he explodes. If you were hoping Black Mask would stick around for future movies, well, there's very little chance of that happening!Quinn corners Sionis at the end of a peer, but he keeps her at bay by holding a knife to Cassie's throat. Harley apologizes for turning her in, telling Cain that she makes her want to be a "less terrible person." Cassie then admits to stealing a ring from Quinn, before holding up the pin from a grenade she just stuffed in Sionis' pocket.She then knocks the villain off the peer as he explodes.

The Birds of Prey



The ladies head for morning margaritas and engage in some banter as Cassie finally feels that diamond begin to move. She runs to the bathroom and is followed by Quinn, who steals Canary's car and drives away, much to Huntress' amusement.



Montoya, Canary and Huntress then form the Birds of Prey, and we get a glimpse of some comic-accurate (well, more comic-accurate) costumes. Harley does not join the team, and instead sets up the "Bad Mother[frick]er" detective agency with Cain.



Has Harley Quinn gone soft? She dares you to tell her so! The ladies head for morning margaritas and engage in some banter as Cassie finally feels that diamond begin to move. She runs to the bathroom and is followed by Quinn, who steals Canary's car and drives away, much to Huntress' amusement.Montoya, Canary and Huntress then form the Birds of Prey, and we get a glimpse of some comic-accurate (well, more comic-accurate) costumes. Harley does not join the team, and instead sets up the "Bad Mother[frick]er" detective agency with Cain.Has Harley Quinn gone soft? She dares you to tell her so!