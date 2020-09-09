THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Nearly Included Sportsmaster; Teases An R-Rating For The Movie
Answering fan questions on social media, The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn revealed that he very nearly included Sportsmaster in the movie, while hinting that it will boast an R-Rating...
During last month's DC FanDome, the curtain was finally pulled back on The Suicide Squad. At the event, a behind-the-scenes featurette was accompanied by a video revealing each member of Task Force X; in the latter, we finally learned that Idris Elba is playing the villainous Bloodsport.
That definitely came as a surprise, especially after months of speculation which pointed to the British actor playing everyone from Deadshot to Bronze Tiger and Sportsmaster.
Answering fan questions on Instagram, writer and director James Gunn confirmed that he "definitely considered" Sportsmaster for The Suicide Squad, but didn't specify whether that was a character Elba could have ended up playing. In the comics, that villain uses augmented sporting equipment to fight his enemies, and he actually appeared most recently in DC's Stargirl.
Gunn was also asked about whether the movie will boast an R-Rating, and while he made it clear that the MPAA has yet to share their decision, it definitely sounds like he could be leaning towards that. Deadpool and Joker have proved that rating can work when it comes to superheroes, though Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey may indicate otherwise when it comes to the DCEU.
Check out Gunn's comments below:
James Gunn CONFIRMS he considered using Sportsmaster (Idris's rumored character) for The Suicide Squad. from r/DCEUleaks
James Gunn asked about The Suicide Squad’s rating from r/DCEUleaks
