THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Open To An On Demand Release...But Only If There's No Other Option

Like most studios, Warner Bros. is resisting releasing its upcoming films on VOD platforms, but filmmaker James Gunn would be happy for The Suicide Squad to debut on the small screen...if it has to!

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced many studios to release films on VOD and streaming platforms sooner than anticipated, though not as many as you might have expected.

Instead, the decision has been made to delay the likes of Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet as studios such as Warner Bros. look to ensure they actually regain their costs from an eventual theatrical run. Just this weekend, Artemis Fowl and The King of Staten Island were released on VOD/streaming, but if this crisis continues, what will become of a film like The Suicide Squad?

Talking to fans on Instagram, Gunn was asked if he would consider releasing that or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on streaming (assuming the decision was up to him). His response? "Only if that was the only way they could be seen," the filmmaker stated matter of factly.

Clearly, he would like his work to be viewed on the big screen, and you'll struggle to find many directors who wouldn't agree with that sentiment. The Suicide Squad isn't actually set for its theatrical release until next August, and it's impossible to imagine a sense of normality not having been restored by then. If not, the filmgoing experience as we know it will be truly gone forever.

