THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Passed On The Chance To Helm "Some Sort Of SUPERMAN Movie"

"As has been reported many times, DC offered me whatever film I wanted to do, including some sort of Superman movie (not specifically Man of Steel 2 as I've seen reported)," Gunn told a fan. "I chose The Suicide Squad because it's one of my favorite properties in the world. It's the story I wanted to tell more than any other."



Gunn's take on Superman certainly would have been interesting, but The Suicide Squad has a lot of potential and the filmmaker has assembled an incredible cast. Whether he'll return to the DCEU remains to be seen, of course, but next up for the director is Marvel's



There's a lot of excitement surrounding The Suicide Squad and with James Gunn at the helm, it's not hard to see why. However, the DC Extended Universe could have gone in a very different direction had the filmmaker considered taking on some of the other projects he was offered by Warner Bros.During a recent Q&A on social media, Gunn talked more about being offered his pick of pretty much any DC property he wanted, and it sounds like Superman was among those on the table.