THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Praises Pro Wrestler John Cena's Performance In The Film

The Suicide Squad boasts a massive cast, but writer and director James Gunn recently chose to single out former pro wrestler and Bumblebee star John Cena for his performance in the 2021 film!

Very little has been revealed about The Suicide Squad beyond a couple of logos and the cast list, but some major new details, and possibly even footage, are expected to be released during DC's FanDome. Pro wrestler John Cena has left WWE to break into Hollywood, and while previous performances has been met with mixed reviews, director James Gunn is clearly a fan.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who had listed a number of DC Comics characters they believe Cena should play, Gunn explained, "A little late for the suggestions considering we finished filming in February, but thanks nonetheless & you're gonna freak out on how amazing John Cena is in The Suicide Squad as the character he does play..."

It's been rumored that Cena is playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, and as Gunn managed to make a star out of Dave Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy, he can likely do the same with Cena.

The cast of The Suicide Squad also includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker.

