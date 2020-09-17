THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Reveals Another Actor He Specifically Wrote A Role For

Recently, The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn revealed that he wrote Bloodsport specifically for Idris Elba, but it turns out there was another actor who he created a role for in the sequel...

Filmmaker James Gunn is keeping fans updated on The Suicide Squad via social media, and after recently revealing that he wrote the Bloodsport role specifically for Idris Elba, the writer and director has dropped another interesting detail about his DC Comics movie.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Gunn revealed that he also wrote the Major General Mateo Suárez character for Narcos: Mexico star Joaquin Cosio.

"This is the only guy, other than Idris Elba, I wrote a role in The Suicide Squad for whom I had never met," Gunn said, revealing that he's friends with Narcos: Mexico's executive producer, Eric Newman (who it seems pointed the filmmaker in Cosio's direction). "This was the photo we texted Eric when we first met in person. Miss you, Joaquin Cosio!" he concluded.

Very little is known about the Major Genera's role in The Suicide Squad, though there's speculation online that he will serve as a "second-in-command" to Juan Diego Botto's Silvio Luna.

