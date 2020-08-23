THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Reveals Character Art And Confirms A Few More Characters

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has shared some awesome character art from his DC Comics movie, revealing a few villains who weren't mentioned in that reveal trailer during DC FanDome yesterday...

Warner Bros. finally pulled the curtain back on The Suicide Squad during DC FanDome yesterday, but a few new reveals have been shared today courtesy of writer and director James Gunn.

As you can see in the artwork below, Juan Diego Botto is playing Luna, a character we can't identify from the comic books (unless he's Luna Nurblin, a.k.a. Colonel Computron). While they don't get their own posters, the filmmaker also confirms that Storm Reid is Tyla, Joaquin Cosio is General Mateo Suarez, and Jennifer Holland is Emilia Harcourt.

The only one of that trio we can confidently identify is Emilia Harcourt, an NSA agent from the comic books who was sent to work with A.R.G.U.S. in monitoring the Suicide Squad.

These images are all awesome, and while he's not mentioned, Steve Agee has confirmed on Twitter that he pulled double duty on set as John Economos and King Shark (for on set reference).

Are you excited for The Suicide Squad?

