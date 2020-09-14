THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Reveals How Kevin Feige Reacted To His Move To The DCEU

When James Gunn found himself fired by Disney, he wasted no time in jumping ship to the DC Extended Universe to helm The Suicide Squad . How did Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige react to that news?

When right-wing trolls dug up some old Tweets from James Gunn, Disney couldn't help take notice (especially as they were undeniably offensive) and proceeded to fire the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker. It seemed like a complete overreaction seeing as the jokes he'd made were both from a different time and ones he'd previously apologised for, and Disney would eventually see sense.

In the meantime, however, Gunn decided to head over to Warner Bros. to take the helm of a very different comic book adaptation: The Suicide Squad. Now, that movie is set to arrive in theaters next year, and Gunn will then return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Vol. 3.

In the comments section of a recent Instagram post, Gunn was asked how Marvel Studios reacted when he decided to work with their Distinguished Competition, and he revealed: "I told Kevin Feige before I took the job and he was very cool and supportive as he always is. He just wanted me to make a good movie. He and Lou D’Esposito even came to visit the set and watched us shoot. There isn’t the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community."

That's awesome to hear, and we know that Feige actually fought to bring Gunn back to the MCU.

Check out The Suicide Squad director's comments below:

