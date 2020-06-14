THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Reveals How The Movie's Title Came To Be

The Suicide Squad is believed to be part-reboot, part-sequel, and director James Gunn has now explained what led to him choosing that, and whether it could actually end up changing before next year...

Suicide Squad was released in 2016, and James Gunn's reboot/sequel is set to arrive in theaters next year. Despite the five-year gap, the decision to name the movie The Suicide Squad has definitely surprised comic book fans, especially given the similarity to The Batman's title and the fact it doesn't really distinguish this take from the poorly received one which came out four years ago.

During a recent Q&A with fans on Instagram, Gunn was asked about the name of his upcoming DC Comics adaptation, and explained its origins...and the fact it could end up changing.

"I brought it up kiddingly once and Warners and the producers liked it," the filmmaker revealed. "There’s not much chance of it changing, but you never know." So, it doesn't sound like any sort of change is in the cards, but it clearly could happen (and probably would if the studio made the surprise decision to release the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad on HBO Max next year).

It does seem somewhat appropriate that movies titled The Batman and The Suicide Squad are coming out next year, especially with the DC Extended Universe undergoing a creative shift.

What are your thoughts on The Suicide Squad's title? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place.