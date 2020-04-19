THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Reveals When The Movie Takes Place In The DCEU's Timeline

Despite concerns that The Suicide Squad would be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, writer and director James Gunn recently confirmed that the reboot/sequel remains on track for its August 2020 release date. That's definitely good news given the number of delays we've been faced with lately, and the filmmaker has revealed more details during a recent Q&A.

Asked by a fan whether The Suicide Squad is set after the events of Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Gunn responded by saying that the movie "takes place in the year it comes out."

In other words, yes, Task Force X's return to the big screen is indeed going to take place after Harley Quinn's meeting with the likes of Huntress and Cassandra Cain, and that makes perfect sense. While we don't know how she ends up in custody again after heading off into the sunset, this is Harley we're talking about, so it's not exactly hard to picture her getting on the wrong side of the law!

In terms of plot details, we know very little about what to expect from The Suicide Squad, but there have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds about what brings these villains together.

Are you guys excited to see Harley's story continue in the DCEU after Birds of Prey?

