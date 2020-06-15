THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Reveals Which Actors Had Best Unscripted Moments On Set

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has highlighted the actors he's discovered had the best unscripted moments on the set of the DC Comics film, and there are definitely a couple of surprises!

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn held an impromptu Instagram Q&A this weekend, and among the questions he was asked by fans was which cast members ended up stealing the show with unscripted lines. It's well-known the filmmaker allows improvisation on his sets, but the names he singled out were both expected and surprising.

John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Flula Borg were all mentioned by Gunn, and while Davidson isn't surprising given his comedy background, Cena stealing the show in this way is a shocker.

The former WWE wrestler has received mixed reviews for his acting roles thus far, but Gunn has clearly drawn a surprising performance from him (just as he did with Dave Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy). The trio's roles have still only been rumored, and are not confirmed.

As for Davidson, he revealed in a recent interview to promote King of Staten Island that, "I was in a big, uncomfortable costume. I think that would be a big difference. I got to hold Glocks and stuff like that." That will be quite the departure for the actor, but definitely something to talk about!

More details, and possibly footage, from The Suicide Squad are expected to be revealed later this summer.

