THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Shares A Badass Logo-Filled Poster For The DC Comics Movie

DC FanDome may be over, but The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has shared one final surprise with fans: a colourful new teaser poster featuring the logos of each member of Task Force X. Check it out!

The Suicide Squad made a huge impact at DC FanDome on Saturday, with a behind the scenes sizzle reel and a full cast reveal. Task Force X is going to be made up of an eclectic group of supervillains, and while most of them will almost certainly be killed off, it should be fun spending time with them all!

Now, writer and director James Gunn has shared another poster for The Suicide Squad, this time uniting those colourful logos that were first shared by Warner Bros. over the weekend.

This brings back memories of one of the posters released for 2016's Suicide Squad, and while that could be a coincidence, it still serves as a nice throwback. The hope now is that a teaser trailer for this reboot/sequel will be attached to Wonder Woman 1984 in October, but time will tell on that front.

Which of these Task Force X members are you most excited to see in The Suicide Squad?

