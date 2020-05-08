THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Shares Some Awesome Title Treatments For His DC Comics Movie

With just weeks to go until DC Fan Dome takes place, filmmaker James Gunn has shared a series of title treatments for The Suicide Squad which makes it clear just how different this movie is going to be...

2016's Suicide Squad boasted a pretty unique tone, but reshoots and changes made by Warner Bros. ensured it was something of a jumble. For the most part, director David Ayer's vision for Task Force X was a dark one, and it's been clear for a while now that James Gunn will bring an entirely new tone to the table with The Suicide Squad next year.

That's evident from a series of title treatments the filmmaker has shared, all of which are obviously specific to certain countries (and will eventually adorn marketing materials like posters and trailers).

Beyond that, they obviously don't tell us much about what to expect from the DC Comics adaptation, though Gunn has made no secret of the fact he was inspired by John Ostrander's work on the Suicide Squad comic books. These treatments also appear to have been inspired by that beloved run.

With DC FanDome fast approaching, we can clearly expect some sort of big reveal from The Suicide Squad at the virtual event. A teaser trailer seems likely considering the fact shooting finished before COVID-19 started causing problems, but it could be as simple as a poster and some story details!

Either way, it's definitely hard not to be excited...

