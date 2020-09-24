THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Talks More About PEACEMAKER Plans And Whether It Affects GOTG VOL. 3

The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn has opened up about his Peacemaker plans, also revealing why he's chosen to given pro wrestlers like Dave Bautista and John Cena a chance in his films...

Yesterday, we learned that James Gunn is writing and directing a Peacemaker TV series spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad. While it's believed to be a prequel, a series of Tweets from the filmmaker has shed some light on what fans can expect from the HBO Max spinoff.

Interestingly, Gunn started by noting that the actual timeline of the show is being kept under wraps until after The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters, so it's feasible it will follow the Task Force X member both before we meet him there and after he's worked for Amanda Waller and A.R.G.U.S.

The filmmaker also confirmed that being stuck at home thanks to COVID-19 inspired him to pen Peacemaker, and that he will be working on it in the space between The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (meaning the Marvel Studios won't be delayed in any way due to the spinoff).

Gunn was also asked about giving pro wrestlers like Dave Bautista and John Cena a chance in high-profile projects like these, and he revealed that he cast them not because he's necessarily a fan of the sport, but after what he'd seen of them in their various acting gigs outside the ring.

