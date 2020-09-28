THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director Says Margot Robbie Is "Probably The Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With

Responding to a "fan" on social media, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has given high praise to star Margot Robbie while also leaping to the defence of her character, Harley Quinn. Take a look...

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn shared some Harley Quinn/King Shark fan art on Instagram, and wound up offering high praise to star Margot Robbie in response to a user's comment.

As baffling as it may seem, there is a perception that Warner Bros. may have persuaded Gunn to add Quinn to his new Task Force X line-up, but the filmmaker was quick to shoot that theory down when someone posted, "I know you won't admit it, but you have to be at least a little pissed the studio is forcing Harley into your movie."

"GTFO, she's probably my favourite DC character," Gunn retorted. "And Margot Robbie is probably the best actor I've worked with, bar none."

Beyond the usual sexist bullshit, it's hard to imagine why anyone would think the studio would need to "force" any director to utilize HQ in their movie. Robbie's take on the character was easily one of the biggest highlights of the first Suicide Squad, and even though Birds of Prey didn't live up to expectations from a box office standpoint, it was generally well received by fans and critics alike.

At any rate, we will see Miss Quinn back in action with the rest of Task Force X when The Suicide Squad blasts into theaters next year.