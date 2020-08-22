THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Everything Goes BOOM On These Insane New Posters For James Gunn's Movie

We've had a character reveal promo and behind-the-scenes featurette for The Suicide Squad thanks to DC FanDome, and writer and director James Gunn has now shared the first posters for the DC Comics movie.

It's hard to think of a Comic-Con that's been more exciting for the DC Extended Universe than DC FanDome, but if you've only just calmed down from those awesome The Suicide Squad sneak peeks, we now have two explosive posters that are sure to get your heart racing all over again.

Shared by writer and director James Gunn on Twitter shortly after the panel for his first DC Comics movie concluded, they show the entire Task Force X team racing into action.

The filmmaker has described it as a war movie (with plenty of casualties), and it's clearly going to be a very different beast to 2016's Suicide Squad. That movie had its fair share of fans, but it definitely feels like Gunn might be sticking a little closer to the source material with his take.

Regardless, it's probably going to be a while before we see more from this one, though we can't help but hope that a full-blown teaser trailer will be attached to Wonder Woman 1984 in October.

Check out the posters below:

