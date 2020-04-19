THE SUICIDE SQUAD First Footage Could Be Released This Year As James Gunn Teases R-Rating

Filmmaker James Gunn comments on the possibility of footage from the movie being released this year despite Comic-Con's cancelation, and teases his sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad receiving an R-Rating!

Filmmaker James Gunn remains vocal on social media, and an Instagram Q&A with The Suicide Squad writer and director has resulted in plenty of fresh intel being revealed to fans!

Keeping fans entertained yesterday evening, Gunn was asked about a wide range of topics, and among them was the sequel's rating. He's already confirmed that the film's rating has been decided on, and when asked whether it will end up with an R, he played coy saying, "Wait and see."

An R-Rating seems likely, but Warner Bros. could decide otherwise after Birds of Prey bombed.

The San Diego Comic-Con was canceled on Friday, which means Warner Bros. will be unable to hold its normal presentation in Hall H. However, despite all the complications and delays caused by the coronavirus, Gunn tells fans that us seeing footage from The Suicide Squad this year remains "likely."

That could mean a sneak peak will be revealed in July as part of an online Comic-Con showcase, something many fans are optimistic will be the case given how quiet things have been. Remember, trailers for films like Eternals and Venom 2 were expected to be online, but with so much uncertainty, that hasn't proved to be the case, and there's no sign of them now.

