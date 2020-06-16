THE SUICIDE SQUAD Gets A Colorful New Logo As James Gunn Confirms The Cast Will Be Part Of DC FanDome

Following that big DC FanDome announcement, a colourful new logo for The Suicide Squad has been revealed, while director James Gunn confirms that both he and the cast will be part of the virtual event...

Had this year's San Diego Comic-Con taken place as planned this July, we almost certainly would have got a first look at The Suicide Squad. Now, it seems like that could come our way during the virtual DC FanDome event which was announced by Warner Bros. earlier today.

While the press release mentioned that James Gunn's DC Comics adaptation would be part of the event, the filmmaker has now taken to Twitter to confirm that both he and the cast will be present.

With that comes a colourful new logo which definitely brings back memories of Task Force X's adventures in the 1980s. It's also a massive departure from the gritty feel of David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Clearly, Gunn's movie is going to have a very different feel, though that was to be expected.

Check out the new logo for The Suicide Squad in the Tweets below:

