THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Idris Elba's Bloodsport Is Behind Bars For Attempting To Gun Down Superman

The Suicide Squad director shared a surprising piece of intel about one member of Task Force X during Saturday's DC FanDome panel, revealing the reason Idris Elba's Bloodsport is initially behind bars!

The curtain was finally pulled back on The Suicide Squad this past Saturday, with each member of Task Force X revealed alongside an impressive behind the scenes featurette. One of the biggest surprises, of course, was the fact that Idris Elba is actually playing Bloodsport in the DC Comics movie.

That's not a name we've seen suggested by fans online since he was first cast, so it was a pleasant surprise. In the comic books, he's primarily a Superman villain, and it seems as if this big screen version of the character will have also crossed paths with the Man of Steel in the not too distant past.

During the DC FanDome panel for The Suicide Squad on Saturday, there was a trivia game involving the cast of James Gunn's film, and Storm Reid - who plays Bloodsport's daughter Tyla - asked, "Who shot Superman?" Gunn then butted in to say it should be rephrased to, "Which of your characters is in prison for shooting Superman?"

The filmmaker is clearly alluding to Bloodsport being imprisoned for battling Superman and taking a shot at the Man of Steel which, may make him tough, but definitely was not a great idea.

As Superman has such an uncertain place in the DC Extended Universe/DC Multiverse, it's unclear how the character will be referenced and whether we see his clash with Bloodsport via a flashback.

