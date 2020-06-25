THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Jai Courtney Says James Gunn's Movie Is A "Different Flavor" And Teases Water Scenes

The Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney has shared some new details about the DC Comics adaptation, and reveals that fans can expect a "different flavor" from James Gunn, while also teasing some big action...

While James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is going to hit the reset button on the franchise to some extent, there are still a number of characters from Suicide Squad who will be making their presence felt. Among them is Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, and in an interview with Variety, the actor teased the "different flavour" Gunn is bringing to Task Force X.

"There's a whole bunch of new characters," he told the trade of what fans can expect from the sequel. "James Gunn has an approach to things that is uniquely his; he pulls a lot of that into the “Suicide Squad” world. And I think that it fits really well, and audiences are going to have a lot of fun with it."

While Courtney was careful not to reveal too many specific details, he did share that at least one of Boomerang's scenes will take place in a water tank (could that be when he meets King Shark?).

"I won't to say too much, but there's a particular sequence when I get very wet, and a few other people do, and hilarity ensued when it came to that. When you're spending hours upon hours in a water tank with a bunch of people treading water, and you've got Styrofoam stuffed into every crevice of your costume to try and take the load off and because it's 4 a.m., it gets quite ridiculous."

"I am lucky that sometimes I'm making these small-budget gritty dramas like 'Stateless,' and sometimes I'm out shooting big ridiculous action comedies like 'Suicide Squad,'" he added. "To have feet on both of those trains is a lot of fun — and it also means that I never get tired of it."

Based on what we've seen from The Suicide Squad, it's clear that Gunn is going to bring a lot of unique ideas to the table, and the tone of this movie is going to be vastly different to David Ayer's take.

Are you guys excited to see the new direction Task Force X heads in come next August?