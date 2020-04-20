THE SUICIDE SQUAD: James Gunn Says You Won't Need To Have Seen SUICIDE SQUAD Before Watching The Sequel

Perhaps providing further evidence that The Suicide Squad is indeed more of a reboot than a sequel, writer and director James Gunn confirms that watching the 2016 movie beforehand won't be essential...

Chances are we've all seen 2016's Suicide Squad by this point, but it definitely doesn't sound as if rewatching it will be essential ahead of The Suicide Squad. In fact, even if you've never seen David Ayer's DC Comics adaptation, you won't have to before checking out James Gunn's movie.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Gunn was asked if viewers will need to watch Suicide Squad to understand his follow-up, and he replied with a straightforward "No, you don't."

There are many sequels you can watch without necessarily needing to see what came before, but it often helps, and this could be a sign that Gunn is indeed taking a completely fresh approach to Task Force X. Will Harley Quinn reference what happened during the first film or will it simply not be necessary to do so? For that matter, will Harley and Captain Boomerang even know each other?

When it comes to that latter point, we're guessing they will, but delving into their shared history probably won't be much of a priority. That's not necessarily a bad thing, and Suicide Squad didn't exactly leave us with a lot of lingering questions, so Gunn is free to do whatever he likes for the most part.

Still, it's hard not to wonder whether this means the fates of characters like Deadshot and Dr. Julie Moon (a.k.a. Enchantress) will be completely ignored. That's bound to frustrate fans interested in continuity!

What do you guys think?