THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Leaked DC FanDome Promo Art Reveals The New Members Of Task Force X

In the final, biggest, DC FanDome leak, we have our first look at the members of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad ahead of the planned reveal of each member of Task Force X later today. Check it out...

While we don't know whether a teaser trailer for The Suicide Squad will be revealed during the DC FanDome panel scheduled to take place later today, some leaked merchandise - set to go on sale during the event - may have spoiled the surprise when it comes to the new members of Task Force X.

As you can see below, King Shark is indeed going to be in the movie after months of rumours, while it appears as if Peter Capaldi is actually playing The Thinker (who we saw in The Flash TV show not too long ago). If accurate, that debunks rumours of the British actor being Vandal Savage.

Recently, writer and director James Gunn took to Twitter to claim that he hasn't seen anyone guess who Idris Elba is playing in The Suicide Squad, and while this promo art doesn't necessarily clear things up, many DC Comics fans online are convinced that he's going to actually be Sportsmaster. That would be a surprise, but we've known for a while that he's not a new Deadshot!

In terms of the rest of Task Force X, there aren't a huge amount of surprises, though it does look like Michael Rooker is Savant, another relatively obscure character from the comic books.

What are your thoughts on the new Task Force X?

