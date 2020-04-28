THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Michael Rosenbaum Says He Was Offered A Role But Hard To Turn It Down

Michael Rosenbaum made a brief cameo appearance as an original Guardian in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , but he had to turn James Gunn down when he was offered the chance to appear in The Suicide Squad !

Michael Rosenbaum is best known for playing the evil Lex Luthor in Smallville, and he debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Playing original Guardian Martinex, a post-credits scene laid the groundwork for a return in the upcoming sequel, but the actor has admitted to ComicBook.com that he had to turn down a similar cameo in The Suicide Squad.

"It was close," Rosenbaum revealed. "Let's just say I supposed to be in it, but I had neck surgery and I couldn't do a role. I couldn't do the roll because it was too physical at that time, and I couldn't jeopardize my neck, but there was, there was the role." Unfortunately, the actor didn't reveal which member of Task Force X he was eyed for, but is grateful James Gunn considered him.

"I won't say the role, but there was the role. James is always so gracious and kind and reached out and so I think when the time's right, look it's nice when your friends think of you, it's nice when your friends have a part."

This isn't the first time in recent memory we've learned that Rosenbaum turned down a big role, as he also refused to return as Superman's most despicable foe in Crisis on Infinite Earths. That wasn't due to an injury, however, and was instead blamed on producers offering him a tiny amount of money and no sort of insight into what they wanted him to do in the television crossover.

With no plans for him to appear in The Suicide Squad, Rosenbaum will hopefully be given the opportunity to reunite with Gunn for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

Click HERE for more The Suicide Squad news from CBM!