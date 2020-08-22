THE SUICIDE SQUAD Promo Reveals Every Member Of Task Force X With A First Look At Each Of The Villains

The Suicide Squad panel at DC FanDome kicked off with an awesome promo video revealing each of the movie's characters, and you can get a first look at everyone from The Thinker to King Shark right here...

The Suicide Squad panel at DC FanDome kicked off with a massive cast reveal, and we finally know who is who in the new version of Task Force X. That's not all, though, as the video also offers a first look at each of the characters! The costumes are all amazing, and Harley Quinn's new look is epic.

There are some cool surprises here too, like Idris Elba actually being Bloodsport. Interestingly, the video doesn't reveal who will be voicing King Shark, but perhaps this version won't talk?

Regardless, James Gunn has assembled both an amazing cast of actors and characters for his movie!

So, who is playing who? Well, you can watch the video below for the breakdown, but here's a list:

- Amanda Waller - Viola Davis

- Colonel Rick Flag - Joel Kinnaman

- Savant - Michael Rooker

- Javelin - Flula Borg

- Harley Quinn - Margot Robbie

- Polka Dot Man - David Dastmalchian

- Ratcatcher 2 - Daniela Melchoir

- Bloodsport - Idris Elba

- King Shark - Unknown

- Mongal - Mayling Ng

- The Thinker - Peter Capaldi

- Sol Soria - Alice Braga

- Blackguard - Pete Davidson

- TDK - Nathan Fillion

- Weasel - Sean Gunn

- Captain Boomerang - Jai Courtney

- The Peacemaker - John Cena

Check out the promo below:

