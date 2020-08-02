THE SUICIDE SQUAD Set Video May Give Us A First Look At Idris Elba's Character In Costume
As filming continues on The Suicide Squad in Panama City’s Santa Ana neighborhood, this latest video from the set seemingly gives us a first glimpse of Idris Elba sporting a costume.
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is currently shooting in Panama City, and a new video from the set gives us a glimpse of Idris Elba's character (believed to be Vigilante) being detained. Check it out...
The vid, which comes courtesy of Twitter user DCMovieNews2, appears to show Elba's character sporting a cloak of some sort with what could be a mask or cowl hanging back over his shoulders. We then see him in more civilian-looking attire being detained by the authorities (most likely Amanda Waller's people) with a glowing band around his chest to keep him subdued.
Director James Gunn has kept the identities of most of his cast a secret, but Elba is rumored to be playing Vigilante. There's also been speculation that he might be Bronze Tiger, however, and that gold color scheme would certainly be more in keeping with the latter's style!
We also have some set photos of Elba scaling a building.
The movie is reportedly set to wrap production soon so hopefully Gunn will share some more details then. In the meantime, let us know if you're looking forward to The Suicide Squad in the comments.
