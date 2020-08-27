THE SUICIDE SQUAD Sneak Peek May Reveal That Starro Will Be Who Task Force X Is Tasked With Taking Down

Until DC FanDome on Saturday, we were under the impression that Peter Capaldi was playing The Suicide Squad 's lead villain, but some fans believe they've spotted evidence of Starro in the sneak peek...

Starro was first introduced by DC Comics during the Silver Age, and happens to be the first villain defeated by the Justice League of America. While it's hard to imagine the big screen version of that heroic team ever battling the alien who resembles a giant starfish, his ability to take over people's minds by attaching miniature starfish to their faces makes him undeniably formidable.

It's those some fans believe they have spotted in the featurette for The Suicide Squad released over the weekend. At the 00:15 and 00:45 second marks, a closer look appears to reveal downed soldiers with starfish attached to their faces. Honestly, it's hard to imagine what else those might be!

There's not a better filmmaker than James Gunn to bring Starro to the big screen, and it makes sense for Task Force X to be dispatched against a threat like that. Previously, we were under the impression that Peter Capaldi would be The Suicide Squad's lead foe, but it was confirmed at DC FanDome on Saturday that he's actually a member of the team as the villainous Thinker.

Using Starro as the movie's big bad promises to be a lot of fun, and explains why the villains are needed to take down all those soldiers in what appears to be a South American country.

Check out this possible first look at Starro's army below:

