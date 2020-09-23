THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jai Courtney Teases The New Team Dynamic In James Gunn's Sequel/Reboot

The Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney sheds some light on whether his mindset changed heading into the sequel/reboot, while also teasing Captain Boomerang's status as a "liability" to Task Force X...

Coming Soon recently caught up with Jai Courtney to discuss his new movie Honest Thief, and as you might expect, talk soon turned to The Suicide Squad. James Gunn's sequel will see the actor reprise the role of Captain Boomerang, a character who arguably stole the show in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Despite Gunn being at the helm of this sequel/reboot in place of David Ayer, Courtney explained that his mindset didn't change much when it came to reprising the role of the Task Force X member.

"Probably because there was so much that had been established already and I think James knew that coming in, even though he’s doing his own thing with the film," Courtney explained. "I don’t feel like anyone felt the need to abandon what we had kind of already established, but he’s definitely the same guy, he’s not a dramatically different Boomerang."

"It’s just that the backdrop is a little different and there’s a whole bunch more people, so it’s going to have its own feeling and flavor about it, but people are going to have just as much fun with it and we had a great time making it." The actor went on say to say that he doesn't think "Captain Boomerang will ever learn how to play nice with others," describing him as a "liability" to the team.

The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be something special, and the hope is that Gunn won't simply do away with the characters introduced in the first movie when he takes charge of the DC Comics franchise.

What are you hoping to see from Captain Boomerang in the 2021 release?