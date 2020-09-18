THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Joel Kinnaman Says It's "Heavily R-Rated" And Calls John Cena "A Comedic Genius"

The Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman has shared some new details about The Suicide Squad , revealing that what he saw on set was "heavily R-Rated." Find out what else he had to say after the jump...

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding The Suicide Squad, especially after what was revealed during DC FanDome last month. Everything we've seen from the movie points to something vastly different to what the 2016 take on Task Force X delivered, and it's obvious the characters are in safe hands with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, star Joel Kinnaman (who reprises the role of Rick Flag) praised the filmmaker's take on the DC Comics property, and seemingly confirmed an R-Rating.

"That movie is going to be insane," he said. "The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh. James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing. He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters."

"For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated," Kinnaman confirmed. "So much of the action is practical with real explosions, and yeah, that movie is going to be insane. It’s such a great cast that he put together. John Cena, that mother[frick]er is a comedic genius. No one would make us laugh on set more than John. Every scene he was in, he would go on an improvised tangent. There are so many chops in that cast, and James has such a command of it all."

"[We] had so much fun doing it," the actor concluded. "That movie is going to be a [frick]ing monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan. (Laughs.)"

This sounds like everything we've been hoping for and more, and it's clear Gunn has something special in store with The Suicide Squad. It seems possible that a trailer will be attached to Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, but that largely hinges on what happens over the next few months.

We'll keep you guys updated!