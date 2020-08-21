THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Margot Robbie Teases "New Sides" Of Harley Quinn In James Gunn's Movie

In a video promoting tomorrow's DC FanDome event, Margot Robbie talks about fans getting to see a new side of Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad after she's reunited with Task Force X...

The panels that are set to take place during tomorrow's DC FanDome have all, understandably, been recorded in advance. A preview from The Suicide Squad panel has already been shared by writer and director James Gunn, but the DC Comics Twitter account has now revealed comments from star Margot Robbie.

The actress played Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad, and later reprised the role in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). However, based on her comments in the video below, it seems like Harley will undergo even more changes when she's reunited with Task Force X.

"I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I’ve done it, I learn new things about her, and this movie’s no different," Robbie says. "When Harley’s put in a different group of people, and put in a different place, you’re going to see different aspects of her personality coming out, depending on how she feels about those people or the things she’s doing. So you get to see new sides of Harley again, and she’s in a new group of people, a big group of people, and it’s insane. As always, it’s crazy fun."

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how Harley changes after her emancipation from The Joker, though it's hard to imagine her being happy about falling back into the clutches of Amanda Waller.

Check out the video below:

