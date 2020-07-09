THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Michael Rooker Reveals Recent Gruelling Battle With COVID-19

Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad star Michael Rooker has revealed that he's only recently managed to overcome a battle with coronavirus (COVID-19), detailing what exactly he went through!

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) no longer appears to be as deadly as it once was, cases remain on the rise and plenty of people are being left with long-lasting health issues. The virus is also extremely unpleasant, something emphasised by The Suicide Squad star Michael Rooker in a Facebook post shared this weekend.

Explaining that he chose not to take any medication while battling the virus (something the Guardians of the Galaxy actor rightly says worked for him but isn't based on any official advice), Rooker detailed his gruelling battle with COVID and explained the rigors his body was put through.

"In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day," he writes in the post below. "I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi-human in fact. So, just so y'all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR!"

We're very glad to hear that Rooker is recovering, though his story proves that no one is safe and that we need to remain on alert to avoid being faced with a potentially serious illness.

