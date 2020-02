WATCHMEN Season 2 Update, James Gunn Talks THE SUICIDE SQUAD, AQUAMAN Concept Art, & More DC News

So, as you can probably tell by now, we have lots for you to take a look at here today if you're keen to know more about the future of DC on film and TV. Just hit the "Next" button to check it out...

F9 Star Michelle Rodriguez Wants To Suit Up As Catwoman





Michelle Rodriguez is returning to the Fast & Furious Universe for F9 but during a recent interview with



"I would love to be a superhero. I think DC has my favorite superhero, which is Catwoman," she said. "I like her because she's bad and good and I'm in the middle when it comes to being good. I'm pretty bad good so I would go the DC route 'cause there aren't a lot of really great female superheroes in general and so I need a little edge or I can't play and so Catwoman I think is my favorite." Michelle Rodriguez is returning to the Fast & Furious Universe for F9 but during a recent interview with MTV International , the actress revealed that a dream role for her would be Selina Kyle!she said.



Unfortunately for Rodriguez, Zoe Kravitz has landed that role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, so the door has more than likely closed on that opportunity. Had Ben Affleck stuck around, though, it might have worked as Warner Bros. would have been looking for a slightly older version of the anti-hero.



We're back with a roundup of DC movie and TV show news stories for you and there's lots to delve into today. For starters, James Gunn has shared a number of noteworthy updates about The Suicide Squad , while we also have an explanation about why Birds of Prey doesn't tie into the movie.There's also a first look at a new villain coming to Black Lightning , intel on plans to change Barry Allen's powers in The Flash , and even an update on plans for John Diggle to become Green Lantern.As if that's not enough, there may even be hope for a second season of Watchmen