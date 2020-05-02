WATCHMEN Season 2 Update, James Gunn Talks THE SUICIDE SQUAD, AQUAMAN Concept Art, & More DC News

In this latest roundup of DC movie and TV show news, it's been revealed that the Flash is getting new powers, The Suicide Squad is almost done filming, and F9 's Michelle Rodriguez wants to play Catwoman!





F9 Star Michelle Rodriguez Wants To Suit Up As Catwoman



Michelle Rodriguez is returning to the Fast & Furious Universe for F9 but during a recent interview with



"I would love to be a superhero. I think DC has my favorite superhero, which is Catwoman," she said. "I like her because she's bad and good and I'm in the middle when it comes to being good. I'm pretty bad good so I would go the DC route 'cause there aren't a lot of really great female superheroes in general and so I need a little edge or I can't play and so Catwoman I think is my favorite." Michelle Rodriguez is returning to the Fast & Furious Universe for F9 but during a recent interview with MTV International , the actress revealed that a dream role for her would be Selina Kyle!she said.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, Zoe Kravitz has landed that role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, so the door has more than likely closed on that opportunity. Had Ben Affleck stuck around, though, it might have worked as Warner Bros. would have been looking for a slightly older version of the anti-hero.

We're back with a roundup of DC movie and TV show news stories for you and there's lots to delve into today. For starters, James Gunn has shared a number of noteworthy updates about The Suicide Squad , while we also have an explanation about why Birds of Prey doesn't tie into the movie.There's also a first look at a new villain coming to Black Lightning , intel on plans to change Barry Allen's powers in The Flash , and even an update on plans for John Diggle to become Green Lantern.As if that's not enough, there may even be hope for a second season of Watchmen

The Flash And Kid-Flash Could Get Some New Powers



Last month, we learned that Keiynan Lonsdale is returning as Wally West/Kid-Flash in the upcoming fourteenth episode of The Flash. At the time, showrunner Eric Wallace teased an increase in the hero's powers, but it now sounds like some changes could be coming for Barry Allen as well.



"How do I say this without spoilers. Wally returns for one of the pivotal episodes in the mythology of The Flash, and that is not an understatement," he told "He comes back a changed person, and what he comes back to deal with, and how it involves Barry, will literally change the two of them — and their abilities, quite frankly — moving forward." Last month, we learned that Keiynan Lonsdale is returning as Wally West/Kid-Flash in the upcoming fourteenth episode of The Flash. At the time, showrunner Eric Wallace teased an increase in the hero's powers, but it now sounds like some changes could be coming for Barry Allen as well.he told TV Line

It sounds like his return will be a big deal then, and something that shakes up Barry's status quo.



Concept artist Aaron Sims has shared some of his work from 2018's Aquaman movie and, well, you may notice that Jason Momoa's King of Atlantis looks quite a bit different than he did on screen!



He's more clean cut here, and it's hard not to wonder whether that could be a change that's made for the follow-up. After all, a King needs to look like a King and it would be something new for this iteration.

Black Lightning Photo Reveals Wayne Brady As Gravedigger



Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Wayne Brady has been added to the cast of Black Lightning and a first look at the actor as the villainous Tyson Sykes/Gravedigger has now been revealed.



In the comics, he's a super soldier that fought in World War II who possesses telepathic abilities. Chances are that will be changed for this CW series, but we'll find out in the upcoming thirteenth episode which is titled "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four." He certainly still looks like a soldier!

There Won't Be Any CGI Costumes In The Suicide Squad



There was a lot to love about Suicide Squad before the movie really went off the rails with the introduction of Enchantress and her CGI brother. Well, during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, James Gunn was asked if his version of Task Force X will have practical costumes or ones enhanced with VFX.



His answer was quick and to the point as he responded with, "All practical."



That seems like the right move for The Suicide Squad, but with the identities of the characters still under wraps, we still don't know exactly how they'll differ to their comic book counterparts.

Will Watchmen Season 2 Happen After All?



We recently learned that there are no plans for a second season of Watchmen without showrunner Damon Lindelof, but it sounds like something has now changed as he tells "I never wanna close the door completely because if two, three years from now I say, I just had another idea, it will be that much harder to open."



Birds Of Prey Doesn't Set Up The Suicide Squad



After appearing in Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn will return in The Suicide Squad. However, those of you hoping to see this movie set the stage for that 2021 release may be disappointed. During a recent interview with

This is going to disappoint a lot of fans because it feels like a missed opportunity, but Warner Bros.' attempts to imitate the Marvel Cinematic Universe never really worked so perhaps it's for the best?



The Suicide Squad Is Nearly Done Filming



In another Instagram Q&A, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn confirmed that the DC Comics movie is "Creeping up on the finish line" with "about a month left." With shooting so close to being done, that almost certainly guarantees a first look of some sort at Comic-Con this year.



For Marvel fans, this will also come as good news because it means that he'll be free to start working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sooner than most of us probably expected.

Ewan McGregor Shares Excitement For Birds Of Prey

Ewan McGregor recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote Birds of Prey, and he explained why he's so excited to star in the latest DC Comics adaptation as Black Mask.



"It's about time that we've got this female-made, female-driven superhero movie," the actor said. "It's a really powerful film. It was just exciting to be part of." In the video above, McGregor also talks about his excitement for Birds of Prey to explore the misogyny many women deal with.

