DC SUPER PETS First Look Video Reveals The New Animated Version Of Krypto The Superdog

We've not really seen much from the DC Super Pets animated movie that's in the works from writers and directors Jared Stern and Sam Levine, but this brief video shows off Krypto the Superdog. Check it out.

It's been a long time since we've heard anything about DC Super Pets, so no one could blame you for forgetting that it's even happening! The movie is set to be released on May 22nd, 2022, and The LEGO Batman Movie's Jared Stern is writing and directing alongside filmmaker Sam Levine.

Ace the Bathound, Streaky the Super-Cat, Krypto the Superdog, and a number of other fan-favourite characters are set to appear, and we now have a first look at the latter thanks to a brief promo video which was shared during this weekend's DC FanDome event. As you can see, it shows Krypto flying into action, and gives us a better idea of the animation style.

It looks nearly identical to Scoob!, so chances are Warner Bros. won't be breaking the mould with DC Super Pets from a visual standpoint. When it's likely to be aimed at children, though, that's not a major surprise, and this is definitely a project which has a lot of big screen (or PVOD) potential.

Given his popularity, Krypto is bound to be the main focus of this movie, and the hope is that more details will be revealed about what we can expect very soon.

Check out the DC Super Pets promo below:

