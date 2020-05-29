Henry Cavill Is Not Actually In Talks To Return As SUPERMAN, But There Is Interest From WB To Make It Happen

After breaking the internet, it appears as though someone may have jumped the gun regarding Henry Cavill's Superman future as it's now been revealed that there haven't actually been any talks...

Earlier this week, it was reported that Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible - Fallout; The Witcher) had entered preliminary talks with Warner Bros. to reprise his role as Superman for a cameo in an upcoming DC film, but it appears as though those "talks" may have been a little more one-sided than we've been led to believe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter 's weekly Heat Vision newsletter, Cavill is actually not currently in negotiations for any sort of cameo nor has his character been written into any upcoming movie with a completed script, ruling him out of Matt Reeves' The Batman, Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam, and Andy Muschietti's The Flash.

They stress that while there aren't any talks currently happening with Cavill himself, Warner Bros. is indeed interested in bringing him back as the Man of Steel and are in the midst of determining what a potential appearance from him might look like before they make a formal offer. The whole situation is very fluid, so anything and everything is subject to change at any given moment.

Cavill, who starred in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League; was previously slated to make a quick cameo appearance in David F. Sandberg's Shazam!, but exited the project when talks veered south. The cameo was then filmed with a stand-in, who donned Superman's classic red-and-blue suit.